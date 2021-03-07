Saratoga WarHorse sues Equine Rescue of Aiken for breach of contract, unjust enrichment

Two charitable organizations are embroiled in a legal dispute locally.
Saratoga WarHorse Foundation Inc. has accused Equine Rescue of Aiken of breach of contract and unjust enrichment.
Saratoga WarHorse filed its lawsuit in late February in Aiken County in the Court of Common Pleas.
According to the legal action, Saratoga WarHorse is seeking the return of $47,000 that was used to help fund the construction of a 6,000-square-foot roof to cover a portion of a riding arena.
The arena is at Equine Rescue’s farm on Glenwood Drive.
In addition, Saratoga WarHorse wants Equine Rescue to pay “legal interest, costs incurred and legal fees,” the suit states.
Saratoga WarHorse, which is headquartered in New York, offers military veterans with emotional wounds the opportunity to interact and bond with thoroughbreds that have been retired from racing.
Prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Saratoga WarHorse regularly held its three-day programs at Equine Rescue’s farm on Glenwood Drive.
Equine Rescue assists unwanted horses and tries to find permanent homes for them through an adoption process.
In July 2017, Saratoga WarHorse entered into an agreement in which it agreed to contribute “up to” $47,000 for the construction of the riding arena roof, according to the suit.
Saratoga WarHorse paid $47,000 for the construction of the roof and it subsequently was built, the suit states.
Based on the terms of the agreement after it was amended in December 2017, Saratoga WarHorse became the “majority interest owner” of the roof beginning Feb. 1, 2018, for a period of five years, according to the suit.
Included in those amended terms was a requirement that Equine Rescue pay back the $47,000 if it terminated its operating agreement with Saratoga WarHorse “for whatsoever reason” before Jan. 31, 2021, the suit states.
Also under the terms, “the prevailing party of any legal dispute is entitled to its costs and legal fees,” according to the suit.
The suit then states that Equine Rescue “unexpectedly terminated the ‘relationship/agreement with Sartaoga Warhorse’” in a letter dated Aug. 13, 2020.
Among the information provided in the suit is what is described as a “true copy” of that letter from “The Board of Equine Rescue of Aiken.”
In part, the letter states the following:
“The current climate concerning COVID restrictions has taken a toll on our resources. At present we would like to focus our energies and resources on doing our job: to do the best we can for the animals presently at the Rescue and our future rescues. The Rescue is doing its best to maintain our values and standards. Our main goal is to continue to operate as efficiently and effectively as possible.
“We wish you the best and hope that when restrictions are lifted we can reestablish a mutually beneficial relationship.”
Saratoga WarHorse is accusing Equine Rescue of unjust enrichment because Equine Rescue “has the full use and benefit of the (riding arena’s) roof system while Plaintiff has none,” according to the suit.
The suit states that Saratoga WarHorse has made a good faith effort through legal counsel to reinstate the agreement with Equine Rescue.
Allison Cherkosly, Saratoga WarHorse’s executive director and chief executive officer, told the Aiken Standard on March 6 that her organization “has a fiduciary responsibility to protect the donors who built that arena cover under certain conditions.”
But she also said that Saratoga WarHorse would “love to find a remedy” that would allow its programs at Equine Rescue to resume.
“We have over 40 local veterans on our waitlist (in Aiken) who have been needing and wanting our services there for the last year,” Cherkosly added, “and we would be open to any option that allows us to get back to serving them in the right way.”
With precautions, Cherkosly believes the risks to Saratoga WarHorse program participants’ health is low.
“We have been holding our classes at two other locations (in New York and Maryland) safely for about nine months now and we’ve had no COVID exposure,” she said. “Within 30 days of each program, we follow up with program participants to see if they’ve had any symptoms or problems, and there have been none. We’ve served 65 to 70 veterans (during the pandemic).”
Safety protocols include classes with a smaller number of participants and social distancing.
“We have Saratoga WarHorse face masks, all that good stuff,” Cherkosly said.
Equine Rescue’s president and executive director, Jim Rhodes, declined to comment. He referred the Aiken Standard to Equine Rescue’s attorney, Dione Carroll.
The Aiken Standard was unable to reach Carroll prior to this story’s publication.
Equine Rescue also is known as Aiken Equine Rescue.