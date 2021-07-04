Salley woman dies in single-vehicle accident

The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Salley woman today.
The victim, identified as 31-year-old Emily J. Simmons, was the unrestrained driver of a 2004 Dodge Durango that was traveling eastward when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road.
The vehicle then overturned, ejecting the driver, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. The crash occurred at 11:30 a.m. east of Wagener on Highway 302 near Berlin Road in Salley.
Simmons was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries, Ables said.
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Toxicology analysis on Simmons is pending.