Salley residents remember longtime mayor

SALLEY — One of Aiken County's smallest incorporated communities is remembering a longtime civil servant this week, following the death of the man who was its mayor from 1995 through 2019, leading a town named for some of his ancestors.
Former Savannah River Site employee Bob Salley died Tuesday, leaving local residents with memories of his roles not only as mayor but also as a church leader, Scoutmaster and family man, helping lead a community with a population numbering around 415, near Wagener and just west of the Orangeburg County line.
Local resident Jimmy Hutson, who served the former mayor in a variety of maintenance-related roles around the town, chose the word "headstrong" to start a description of Salley. "If he had an idea of his own, he wanted things done that way. Whether he was right or wrong, he stood by what he said, and he was an outstanding man and he was a Christian," he added.
Hutson also credited Salley, a Marine Corps veteran with World War II and Korea experience, with keeping the town "out of the red and in the black."
Marion Milhouse Jr., a Salley town councilman for the past 27 years, made similar comments. "He was a very good, kind person. If he could do you a favor, he would."
Milhouse shared a memory involving an ambulance at top speed. "Once upon a time, he was on the rescue squad, and my wife got sick ... We almost had a wreck. He was the driver, and we made it to the hospital," he said, pointing out that another driver who pulled into the ambulance's path gave Salley and his passengers an off-road thrill for a moment.
As for Salley's outspokenness, Milhouse added, "Whatever he had on his mind, he'd tell you in a Christian-hearted way."
He also credited Salley with supporting one of South Carolina's most popular festivals — the Chitlin' Strut, normally held in Salley in late November and drawing thousands of visitors, rain or shine. "He wanted to run for mayor to make a difference in Salley, and he did a lot of good things in Salley. He kept the Chitlin' Strut rolling."
Milhouse also laughingly confirmed that he and the former mayor did have an area of consistent disagreement: "He was a Clemson fan and I'm a Carolina fan."
Rhett Salley, one of the former mayor's four sons, pointed out that his family moved "all over the eastern part of the United States" due to working for DuPont, which ran SRS in its earliest decades, when it was known as the Savannah River Plant.
Once the family returned to South Carolina, in 1969, the father of the house helped establish Boy Scout Troop 403 and then led the troop, based at Salley Baptist Church, for years, as Scoutmaster.
He also pointed out that his dad was known for long hours at the town hall, starting in the morning and continuing deep into the afternoon, to help with whatever chore might be at hand. The mayor read water meters and had a hands-on attitude with regard to problems to be addressed.
Salley, prior to his role as mayor, became a leader in the South Carolina Baptist Convention, with a particular focus on disaster relief, including a major role in the response to Hurricane Hugo and then in construction of churches and related buildings in South Carolina and neighboring states.
Salley's successor as mayor, LaDonna Hall, wrote about "Mayor Bob," describing him as "the epitome of a hard-working, dedicated mayor."
She added, "His dedication to our town from painting the town hall to climbing on the roof to make repairs in his 80s was quite remarkable. His service to our country definitely stood out in his service to our community.
Cassandra Hicks-Brown also shared a written thought, noting, "As a citizen of Salley for the majority of my life, I've witnessed Mr. Salley and his dedication and service to our town. His devotion is appreciated and will not be forgotten."
The family name is carved in stone in several places around town, including a marker near the town hall, noting that the Salley family's first settlement in the Orangeburg District — as the area was known in colonial times — was in 1735. The engraving notes Henry Salley (1690-1765) and Martin Salley (1730-1795).
The funeral is set for Friday at 11 a.m. at Salley Baptist Church, with burial at Salley Oakview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at Blizzard Funeral Home, in Wagener, from 6 to 8 p.m.