Saint Matthews man charged in Seventh Lounge shooting in Aiken, another suspect sought

A Saint Matthews man is facing multiple charges for a shooting at an Aiken nightclub which led to the death of a North Augusta man and injured several others.
Dustin Robert Williamson, 25, of Saint Matthews was served arrest warrants on Thursday which charged him with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced.
On Nov. 28, deputies rushed to the Seventh Lounge along Richland Avenue East in reference to a shooting that occurred just after midnight.
Craig Youmans, a 30-year-old North Augusta man, was killed as a result of the shooting. At least 18 people were injured, the Sheriff’s Office initially reported.
Williamson was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of a 77-year-old Barnwell woman who was shot in a drive-by shooting on the same day as the Seventh Lounge shooting.
Early into investigation, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced the two shootings were connected and were an act of gang retaliation.
Williamson has been held in the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office detention center since his arrest by the Barnwell Sheriff's Office.
The suspect vehicle involved in the case was located and recovered by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Nov 28.
Investigators are continuing their investigation in to the shooting at the Seventh Lounge where an additional suspect is being sought, Capt. Eric Abdullah with Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the second suspect, a video or witnesses, are asked them contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Information can be shared anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip"
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device ACSO Mobile
App: Downloaded from App Store or Google Play