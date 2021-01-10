You are the owner of this article.
top story

S.C. surpasses 4M coronavirus tests; 1 new death, 78 new cases logged in Aiken County

  • Updated
Daily COVID, Masks in Window
A sign advertising a mask-wearing requirement hangs in a window in downtown Aiken.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

More than four million coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the onset of the pandemic, state health data updated Sunday show.

A little more than 3,660 new coronavirus cases were reported statewide the same day. That includes 78 new cases in Aiken County, 15 new cases in Edgefield County and 19 new cases in Barnwell County.

Three new coronavirus deaths in the region were also confirmed: one in Aiken County, an elderly person, and two in Barnwell County, an elderly person and a middle-aged person.

Dozens of coronavirus-related deaths and thousands of cases have been logged in Aiken County alone. The county continues to be an area of high incidence, a metric that captures COVID-19 infection and its potential burden on health care options.

Cases across South Carolina have exploded following the holidays.

State Sen. Tom Young in a message Sunday said the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine "is not going nearly as fast in Aiken County as we are seeing in other parts of South Carolina and in Augusta."

"Our county legislative delegation is frustrated with the pace," he continued, "and we know that many constituents are too."

More than 69,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state, according to DHEC.

