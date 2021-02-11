S.C. Lt. Gov. stops in Aiken to raise awareness for state's free clinics

The Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County got an official visitor Thursday.
S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette paid a visit to the clinic, located at 244 Greenville St. N.W., which is one of many free clinics around the state that serves uninsured and underinsured residents.
Evette spoke highly of these clinics, saying she tries to give them exposure and that residents are not sacrificing quality of care just because the clinic.
"Giving people awareness is a big job of the lieutenant governor," Evette said. "So many people don’t really know about the free clinics in their area and what they will do for them and the quality of care they get. Many of the facilities, you can receive dental help, they help you with prescriptions, they help with chronic care."
The Aiken clinic was originally founded in 1998 by Area Churches Together Serving, or ACTS, and was named the ACTS of Caring Clinic. Later, the clinic began operating under its own board of directors, changed its name to the Free Medical Clinic and practiced out of the nursing building at USC Aiken.
In 2007, the clinic moved to its current location on Greenville Street, and the name was changed to the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County.
Jamie Mothkovich, the clinic's executive director, said the clinic saw an increase in patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Mothkovich attributed this to the clinic doing everything it could to make patients feel safe and comfortable, whether that was through telehealth or seeing patients in their cars.
"One of the things I take pride in about our clinic is we really tailor the care to the patient so to really just reassure them and let them know that they can come here and be safe," Mothkovich said. "That was the main goal."
Mothkovich continued on this point of wanting to be helpful to patients, saying, “we don’t want anyone that calls us or comes through our doors to leave here without either an answer or a direction to where they can get the answer.”
“The more I learn, the more I can advocate for you and tell people," Evette said. "I love seeing all the different ways that free clinics are operating and working."
After visiting the clinic, Evette attended the third annual Aiken Business Leadership Symposium as the featured speaker. The symposium was described as an "opportunity for students, businesses, and interested community members to gain new insights into the world of business and the role of leadership."