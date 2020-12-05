S.C. DHEC reports over 100 cases in Aiken County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported yet another new high Saturday in coronavirus cases throughout the state, including 107 cases in Aiken County.
No new deaths were reported in Aiken County as of Saturday.
Aiken County now has 5,930 total cases, 861 probable cases, 89 deaths and 12 probable deaths.
The health agency reported 2,715 new cases, a single-day record, and 19 new deaths. There are also 92 new probable cases and two probable deaths.
South Carolina now has 213,795 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,194 confirmed deaths across the states.
Free testing is available at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday until spring 2021. A student ID or driver's license is needed.
It can take one to three weeks after exposure to the virus for antibodies to rise to a level high enough for the test to detect them, according to DHEC.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 13,073, and the percent positive was 20.8%.
The data reported Saturday is for the date of Dec. 3.