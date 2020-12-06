S.C. DHEC reports 2 new virus deaths in Aiken County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 43 confirmed coronavirus deaths throughout the state Sunday, including two in Aiken County.
The dates for the deaths were recorded as Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.
Two additional probable deaths were also reported in Aiken County. The dates for the the probable deaths were recorded as Nov. 26 and Dec. 4.
The health agency additionally reported 78 confirmed coronavirus cases in Aiken County. There are now a total of 6,016 confirmed cases, 876 probable cases, 91 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths for the county.
South Carolina gained 2,538 confirmed cases and 51 probable cases.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 216,378, with 15,721 probable cases, 4,237 confirmed deaths and 329 probable deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Sunday was 11,980, and the percent positive was 21.2%.
The data reported is from the date of Dec. 4.