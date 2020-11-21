You are the owner of this article.
S.C. DHEC confirms 53 virus cases in Aiken County

  • Updated
Aiken County gained 53 confirmed coronavirus cases, bring the county's cases up to 1.530.

Pictured: A Rural Health Services employee tests a first-time tester in July. 

 Staff photo by Shiann Sivell

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 53 new and five probable cases of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Saturday.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,336 with 60 probable cases, 84 coronavirus-related deaths and 12 probable deaths.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,530 cases and 26 deaths across the state. No new deaths were reported in Aiken County.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Friday was 13,693, and the percent positive was 11.2%. In Aiken County, there were 348 individual test results reported Friday, and the percent positive was 24.8%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 192,645 confirmed cases, 12,373 probable cases, 3,974 confirmed deaths and 300 probable deaths.

Free testing is available at the University of South Carolina of Aiken Convocation Center Wednesday through Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

The center is closed on Tuesday. 

The tests available are saliva testing, and individuals should not eat, drink or smoke 30 minutes prior to testing.

The University of South Carolina of Aiken Convocation Center is located at 2049 Champion Way in Aiken.

