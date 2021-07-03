Run United returns to downtown Aiken in October for 10th anniversary celebration

The 10th anniversary edition of Run United, a fundraiser that has generated thousands of dollars for the United Way of Aiken County, is scheduled for Oct. 9.
There will be three races: a half marathon, a 10K and a 5K.
All will begin and end in downtown Aiken.
Aiken Electric Cooperative, or AEC, started Run United in 2012 and continues to serve as a presenting sponsor.
The other presenting sponsor is Touchstone Energy.
Since its launch, Run United has been held every year, except for 2020, when it was canceled because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
AEC and the event’s various other sponsors, however, donated $25,000 to the United Way on behalf of Run United.
In addition to raising funds for the United Way, Run United promotes health and wellness, according to a recent AEC news release.
“This year’s Run United will mark a decade of partnership with the city, county and community leaders to create an event that brings folks to the area for the benefit of the United Way of Aiken County,” said AEC CEO Gary Stooksbury.
New course routes have been designed for all three races. South Boundary Avenue is included on those routes, and each runner will receive a commemorative photo.
Every runner also will receive a 10th anniversary medal and T-shirt.
The courses for the Half Marathon and the 10K will take runners past Perry Memorial Park, where Aiken native and former National Football League player Michael Dean Perry will greet them and cheer them on.
The proceeds from Run United race registration fees go directly to the United Way of Aiken County, which provides funding for 30 agencies and 45 critical need programs.
“This is what ‘Live United’ is all about – businesses and organizations coming together so that everybody in our community has the opportunity for a good life,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers.
To register for Run United’s races, visit aikenco-op.org.
There is an early bird discount.
The fees “will return to their original prices” Sept. 7, according to the AEC release.