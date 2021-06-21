Rotary Club of Aiken honors Wiseman as Rotarian of the Year

For his technological expertise and willingness to share it with the Rotary Club of Aiken, the Rev. Grant Wiseman was recognized Monday as the 2020-2021 Scott B. Hunter Rotarian of the Year.
“It was shocking,” said Wiseman following the organization’s meeting at Newberry Hall. “There are so many people who have given so much this year, so it’s an honor to be getting this award. I wasn’t expecting it at all. There were a lot of other people that I thought could have easily been named Rotarian of the Year.”
Wiseman is the rector of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. Using some of the church’s equipment, he helped the Rotary Club continue its meetings during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For a while, there were virtual meetings on Zoom. Then, when in-person meetings resumed at Newberry Hall, they were livestreamed so members who didn’t attend because of concerns about their health could still enjoy them.
In addition, the weekly meetings were taped so they would be available for later viewing.
“We (St. Thaddeus) had the equipment, and I had the wherewithal to do this,” Wiseman said. “It was a lot of work. I’ll admit that. And I had to make sure that I showed up at Rotary every week.”
Ellen Priest, whose term as the club’s 2020-2021 president will end June 30, praised Wiseman for his “selfless giving” and said he has been “absolutely indispensable this year to me and the club.”
Wiseman is the Rotary Club’s 2021-2022 president-elect.
Hunter, for whom the Rotarian of the Year award is named, was the publisher of the Aiken Standard from 1989 to 2013.
He also was the Rotary Club’s 2000-2001 president.
Hunter died in 2018.
Also honored by the Rotary Club on Monday were Candy Hamilton and Bob Byrne.
Hamilton won the Rising Star Award for “making a great impact” as one of the Rotary Club’s newer members, Priest said.
With Hamilton serving as the chair of the Rotary Foundation Committee, the club became a 100% Paul Harris Fellow Club earlier this year because of its generosity to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
Byrne received the Service Above Self Award.
Priest said Byrne has spent “so much time every week on our club’s finances.
“He took on the enormous job of transferring all records to a new database” and set up “payment via PayPal so that club members had the convenience of paying via credit card,” Priest continued.
In addition, Byrne “began emailing bills and patiently answered all my and club members’ questions,” she said.
Another honoree Monday was Rysheeka Bush, who is the Rotary District 7750 assistant governor for Area 8.
Priest announced that the Rotary Club of Aiken had donated enough points for Bush to receive Paul Harris Fellow Plus Three recognition because of the assistance she had provided in 2020-2021 to the club.
Bush is a former Aiken Sunrise Rotary president.
Bush inducted Mallory Holley as the Rotary Club of Aiken’s 2021-2022 president Monday and also conducted the installation ceremony for the organization’s 2021-2022 officers and board members.