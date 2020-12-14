Rotary Club of Aiken awards Community Service Grants to four organizations

Representing the four organizations receiving Community Service Grants from the Rotary Club of Aiken at Newberry Hall are Executive Director Jamie Mothkovich of the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, Debbie Eblen of the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, Executive Director Aimee Hanna of Aiken Senior Life Services and Executive Director Suzanne Jackson of Area Churches Together Serving. Also pictured are Rotary Club President Ellen Priest, far right, and Liz Stewart, second from right, who chairs the Rotary Club's Community Service Committee. Eblen is the vice chair of the Child Advocacy Center's board of directors.