Rotary Club of Aiken awards Community Service Grants to four organizations

The Rotary Club of Aiken awarded $7,500 in community service grants to four local charitable organizations during its meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.
Aiken Senior Life Services and Area Churches Together Serving were among the recipients.
The others were the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County and the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County.
Aiken Senior Life Services will use its $3,425 grant to remove five individuals from a waiting list and serve them hot lunches Monday through Friday for a year.
Area Churches Together Serving’s $1,575 gift will allow that organization to provide heaters for 63 participants in the Senior Food Distribution Program in Aiken, Graniteville, Jackson and Wagener.
The Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County will use its $1,500 allocation to pay for flu vaccines for 60 patients and diabetic supplies for 100 chronically ill patients.
The Child Advocacy Center will purchase a child abuse prevention program that targets students in grades K-8 with its $1,000 grant. The program is designed for after-school programs and organizations that serve youngsters.
The Rotary Club’s Community Service Committee, chaired by Liz Stewart, made the grant recommendations.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Aiken visit aikenrotary.com or the organization’s page on Facebook.