Rotary Club of Aiken awards $105,000 in scholarships to 21 students

The Rotary Club of Aiken celebrated 21 Aiken area high schoolers Thursday morning, who were awarded $105,000 in scholarships.

Each of the graduating seniors received a $5,000 scholarship, continuing a years-long tradition for the club, and a breakfast was held at Newberry Hall in their honor.

Each recipient got the chance to say a few words after accepting their scholarship. Many of them thanked the Rotary Club for its generosity, as well as gave thanks to their families and fellow peers in the room.

Haley Huynh, one of the 21 students, said she plans to attend Clemson University in the fall to study biological sciences and world languages.

"I think it’s safe to say that the pandemic has definitely thrown us some curveballs, but with us being here today, I think it’s proof that we remain motivated," Huynh said.

Angel Diaz, another scholarship recipient, spoke about his story and background.

"Since the start, our financial status wasn’t always the best, but we always believed in that motto, service above self," Diaz said, referencing the Rotary Club's motto. "We also believed that nothing was impossible."

Speaking to his fellow recipients, Diaz said, "you had your stories too, but nothing can stop us from achieving what we want, and I really believe that whatever you pursue, do it with your best and you will achieve it."

Diaz will be attending the University of South Carolina in the fall to study criminal justice.

Linda Strojan, co-chair of the club's scholarship committee, said they received 83 applicants this year, which made the process of choosing winners not only time-consuming, but competitive.

"The applications were read, re-read, discussed and then again even re-read by committee members," Strojan said.

Carlita Williams will be attending Lander University and studying nursing. Receiving this scholarship has "added more smiles" to her life, Williams said.

"When I was five months old, my mother passed away," Williams said. "When I turned 10, my father passed away. So, I had to move in with my aunt and uncle; they also took in my brothers, while also caring for their son. This year, my uncle passed away due to COVID. So, receiving this award will not only make me smile, but I also feel everyone around me smiling. All I wanted to do was make my parents and my support system proud, and I did just that."

While the club has given scholarships for many years, it was able to expand the program in 2017. That year, Gary and Ginny Albrecht partnered with the Rotary Club of Aiken to expand the number of scholarships given locally by creating the Albrecht Educational Trust. To date, the trust has provided $250,000 in college scholarships to Aiken County high school seniors through the Rotary Scholarship Program by authorizing $50,000 each year for this purpose.

The Albrechts are now deceased, but their daughter, Joy, continues to partner with the club.

For the rest of the funding, the club received $5,000 from the Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation and $5,000 from the Gifting Tree Foundation. The club itself has provided more than $26,000 this year. The remaining funds (around $19,000) were donated by individual rotarians in the club.

Additional recipients of Rotary Club scholarships are Jacklyn Gaskill, Alexandra Rogers, Justin Turno, Grace Ouzts, Sophia Frank, Brenda Corona Gonzalez, Olivia Johnson, Alyssa Bagby, Stacey Cook, Leilani Young, William Eaves, Rebecca Butler, Jasmine Sampson, Megan Kilgore, Jada Walker, Jaylen Dicks, Janiyah Roberson and Kaitny Stroman.