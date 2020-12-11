Rotary Club members ring bells across Aiken

When Rotary Club of Aiken members ring bells for the Red Kettle Campaign every year, it is music to the ears of Lt. Randy Tiller of The Salvation Army of Aiken.

He knows that money will come pouring in for the charitable organization as a result of those efforts.

“It is always the biggest day,” said Tiller on Friday at Kroger on Whiskey Road. “We probably make about 15% of our goal for the season. It’s a blessing.”

Tillman visited the `supermarket while driving around to some of the Red Kettle sites.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rotarians were at six of the locations – Hobby Lobby, Roses, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Supercenters on Whiskey Road and Richland Avenue West in addition to Kroger.

Bob Byrne worked two shifts at Kroger – 10 to 11 a.m. with Fred Humes and 11 a.m. to noon with Liz Stewart.

In addition, Byrne said he was scheduled to ring a bell during the 1 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. shifts at Hobby Lobby.

Byrne’s festive outfit include a Santa hat with a red fake bird attached to it, a green vest and a red shirt with wreaths, Christmas trees, Christmas presents, Christmas stockings, Christmas ornaments and snowflakes printed on it.

“Because of the season and because I think we need to serve other people,” said Byrne when asked why he was so gung-ho.

Byrne added that there was more of a sense of urgency this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The need is greater,” he said.

Stewart had on a sweater with a Christmas theme that featured Santa Clauses, reindeer and sleighs.

She has participated in the Rotary Club of Aiken’s annual day of bell ringing for The Salvation Army for 20 years and, before that, she was a bell ringer for eight years in Columbia.

“I enjoy it,” said Stewart, a former Rotary president. “People are very friendly. You get to talk to them, and I wish everybody a merry Christmas, whether or not they contribute. It doesn’t matter.

“My favorite part of this is when I see parents encouraging their little children to donate,” she continued. “I think that’s getting them off to a good start with being supportive of others.”

Even though Humes wasn’t decked out in Christmas attire, he was still feeling the holiday spirit.

“This is a time of giving, and this is one of the best things that our club can do,” he said. “I’m proud that the Rotary Club is one of the bell ringers.”

John Lindsay, a former Rotary president and a self-described "Star Wars freak," wore a Santa Hat with big green Yoda ears on it while ringing a bell at Hobby Lobby on Whiskey Road. Joining him for the 11 a.m. to noon shift was Candy Hamilton.

“It’s a very valuable experience for the people who are ringing the bell,” Lindsay said. “You see a wide spectrum of people who are anxious, in many instances, to provide help for others, and they do it willingly. I think that’s pretty exciting. Having people step up and make a contribution to others in need, when things for themselves may be little scarce because of the virus, is pretty gratifying, quite frankly.”

Hamilton mentioned the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self,” and said it explains why she and other club members were eager to ring bells for The Salvation Army on Friday.