Ride at Aiken's Stable View celebrates horse, rider whose ages equal 100

A Century Ride was held Saturday morning at Stable View during the Spring Fever Dressage Show. The ride celebrated a rider and horse whose ages equaled 100.
Mary Percy rode Holme Grove Gresham, a Trakehner horse owned by Chris Derr for the Century Ride.
“What makes this ride so important is that he will be 27…, he’s also very smart and I’m old enough to get him in the club,” Percy said.
Percy said she is honored to be able to ride Holme Grove Gresham in the Century Ride.
“There’s a lot of memorable moments, and I think I can’t just pinpoint one and he’s just a sweet personality,” Percy said.
Derr trained the horse using Skittles. She bought him at 4 years old from Europe.
Percy has been riding horses for seven years and recommends that beginners hang in there, keep strong, listen to the horse and just try to really feel their personality. She explained what she loves most about horses.
“They’re honest, I was shy around people and you know you can just be yourself around horses and trust them,” Percy said.