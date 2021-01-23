Ribbon cutting held for new Aiken equestrian arena

A ribbon-cutting event was held Saturday morning at Stable View to commemorate the opening of the facility's new Atwood Arena.
Stable View, an equestrian training facility, held the ceremony in conjunction with the Stable View Opener Horse Trials running Saturday and Sunday.
Boyd Martin was the first rider to enter into the arena while riding Tsetserleg. Martin, who participated in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, will use the arena for training during the winter.
“I’ve been lucky enough to go all over the world and compete, and Stable View would be one of the best facilities in the world," Martin said.
The arena also gives Stable View additional capacity space for shows and competition. It took two months to complete.
Nick Atwood, owner of Atwood Equestrian Surfaces, was also at the ceremony. The company has built all of the arenas at Stable View, including its newest one.