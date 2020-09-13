Restoration project breathes new life into historic Aiken home

A historic Aiken home that faced demolition now has new life after a nearly year-long restoration project.
On Sunday, a small group celebrated the blessing of the renovated home and were treated with a tour.
In early 2019, McGhee and McGhee LLC discovered the historic house – dating back to the early 1900s – was in danger of demolition.
The building stood on a lot owned by Friendship Baptist Church.
In an effort to prepare the lot for the church's possible future expansion, owners considered demolishing the over 100-year-old home.
The McGhees approached the pastor of the church about moving the structure off the site.
Friendship Baptist Church members agreed to give the home to the McGhees and, after receiving permission from the Design Review Board, a search began to find the a new site to place the home.
"It was a win-win for both of us," Pastor T.C. Edwards of Friendship Baptist Church said. "An older home was salvaged and saved and we were able to get the property cleared at no cost to the church. It’s a beautiful home and it’s going to beautify the city."
By October 2019, all arrangements were made to complete the seemingly impossible task of moving the home from the corner of Sumter Street and Park Avenue to a vacant lot on Marion Street.
The nearly half-mile move required assistance and cooperation from the Aiken Department of Public Safety, S.C. Department of Transportation, S.C. Transport Police, Dominion Energy, O.A.K. Services Tree Care Experts and house-moving company Carolina House Movers.
Traffic along Richland Avenue was diverted for several hours as the historic home was moved. A large truck followed tree trimmers as the house was transported to the vacant lot located just behind B&B Glass.
Power lines were temporarily removed to allow the large historic structure to make the move safely.
“They talk about the old homes having good bones,” McGhee said. “We moved this house and it didn’t collapse or anything.”
Once the house was moved, restoration began.
SITEC Construction, LLC and McGhee and McGhee LLC Construction Company performed the restoration work.
McGhee said great attention was paid to reusing old materials where possible.
The exterior character of the house was retained with a stately front porch and columns being reattached.
New additions to the historic home were added, including an upstairs porch and changing the house's color from white to a vibrant blue.
Complete renovations were done on the inside of the home resulting in a commodious living space with two master suites and a third guest room, a laundry room and home office.
The home, named the Friendship Cottage, was listed for $375,000 and was recently purchased.
This project marks the 10th restoration effort the McGhee family has completed in the Aiken area.
McGhee said he looks forward to doing more projects in the future.
"It’s one of many but we really think it's going to help the community," McGhee said. "It’s hard to just let history disappear. I used to play around this community as a kid and had a lot of fond memories here and I’m just trying to make sure that we don’t lose everything that this community was about."