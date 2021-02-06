Restaurants, bars approach challenges opening for Super Bowl Sunday

In the weeks leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, local restaurants and bars have prepared to face yet another challenge during the pandemic with providing safe service for patrons.
The airing of the National Football League's annual championship game has brought football fans together to celebrate around the TV with food and friendship either at home, at a restaurant or a bar.
However, as COVID-19's presence continues to linger, fans are faced with celebrating the big game differently this year.
Since the onset of the pandemic in the U.S. early into March 2020, restaurants have had to make adjustments in an effort to promote safety for their customers as they dine in.
Aiken's Wild Wing Cafe, located 470 Fabian Drive, opened its doors amid the pandemic and has continued to work to create a safe environment for its customers.
The restaurant plans to be open on Super Bowl Sunday to continue to serve "hot wings, cold beer and good times" to patrons but will also continue to follow safety guidelines including mask wearing, spaced seating and regular sanitizing of tables, Matt Ramsey, managing partner of Wild Wing Cafe's Aiken location, said.
Although the restaurant will still be televising the game in its dining area for patrons, Ramsay believes the store will see an increase in curbside orders as football fans may choose to watch at home.
“It's interesting because, obviously, we’ve never been through a Super Bowl during a pandemic and this is our restaurant’s first Super Bowl also,” Ramsey said. “We’re kind of in uncharted territory but we’ve been planning for weeks now to make sure we’re ready and set to go on Sunday.”
Another popular local restaurant, Rose Hill in Aiken, also plans to welcome guests for Super Bowl Sunday celebrations.
On top of following COVID-19 guidelines, the restaurant is offering private rooms with TVs for those who make reservations.
"We’re just preparing to ensure that everybody's safety and health are our top priority so just following all the guidelines there and continuing to be very diligent about that while being able offer an experience outside of our homes as we find our transition to whatever our new normal looks like as we begin to head in that direction," Elizabeth Smith, Rose Hill's owner, said.
"In general, COVID-19 life is very different than it was before, we just have to adjust and adapt and stay diligent to keep our health and safety a top priority," Smith continued.
Health officials are urging the public to only celebrate with those you live with and to avoid large gatherings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares additional tips for celebrating Super Bowl Sunday at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/large-gatherings.html.
Super Bowl LV will air tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.