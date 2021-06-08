Reserve Club ladies raise $18,575 for CanHope

Over 120 golfers enjoyed perfect weather at the Colors of Hope Golf Tournament at the Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation on June 2. The event sponsored by the Reserve Women’s Golf Associations raised $18,575 for CanHope, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping cancer patients in Aiken and surrounding counties.
“The pandemic forced us to cancel the event last year, so we were doubly challenged this year,” said Luce Mallak, chairperson of the event. “And we are so happy that so many people stepped up to support our efforts including the management and staff of the Reserve Club and the committee members: Laurie Chase, Ava Powell, Karen Vijuk and Louisa Visconti.” Member contributions for tee signs marked the course with memories of loved ones and encouragement for the future.
The event included lunch and a raffle where many of the local businesses, including Floyd & Green, The Sunshine Boys, Lionel Smith Ltd. and Woods Farm Market, provided items for the raffle, which was a great success in itself, raising almost $6,000.
Cary Plummer, executive director of CanHope, said, “We greatly appreciate the outstanding support of the Reserve Club members and the work and effort the Reserve Club Women’s Golf Associations put into this event. We have been helping cancer patients in need for 18 years, and there is still much to do. We expect over 1,000 cases of cancer in the communities we serve this year. So, thank you so much.”
For more information about CanHope, contact them at 803-659-5433 or canhope.life.