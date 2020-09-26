Rescue dogs help children overcome difficult situations

A single glance at Louis, an 11-year-old golden retriever with a full smile, would not reveal his sad beginning, but only his love for the people he's trying to help.
Louis is one of the dogs with Healing Species, a six-week program that aims to reach youth with a message of hope and healing through teaching compassion. The program addresses issues of the heart to combat bullying, crime, “violence for violence” or “hate for hate” mentality that additionally affects academics positively through new student attitude, knowledge and empowerment.
A group of children with the Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County and Aiken County Juvenile Arbitration program are taking part in the Healing Species in an effort to learn to not only heal from any hardships in their past, but make the best decisions for themselves in the future.
"It doesn't matter what's happened to you in past," said Tori Boush, a member of Healing Species. "We're showing that we are able to keep our hearts and move forward, and that we can learn to trust people and give love."
It is through visual aids like Louis, or "Lee Lee" as he's affectionately called, that the children learn first-hand that the most wounded person has something important to give, and that it is in giving they can receive wholeness, Boush said.
Louis was adopted from a breeder by his previous owners. The people, unable to handle his energy, kept him in dirty, claustrophobic conditions until he was about 8-years-old. After being rescued by Healing Species Executive Director Erin Carter, he's become one of the organization's top dogs, and loves his job.
"We can still give and receive love, and Louis is proof of that," Boush said.
The program will be held Friday's from 4-4:30 p.m. For questions or to register a child, email nspinelli@aikencountysc.gov.