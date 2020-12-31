Reps. Wilson, Duncan to challenge Biden win

U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson and Jeff Duncan plan to object to the January certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory, alleging the November election was plagued by irregularities and tainted by obstructionism.

Wilson, whose district includes all of Aiken County, announced on Thursday his decision to join other lawmakers in the apparent last stand. Duncan, representing the 3rd Congressional District, announced his intent Wednesday.

“As a former Lexington County election commissioner, not just as a member of Congress, I am disgusted at the irregularities in the 2020 presidential election,” Wilson said in a statement. He continued: “I had counted on courts to fully consider lawsuits by 18 states and 126 members of Congress, but the courts have declined to act and it is my duty to object to the electoral count because irregularities were never addressed.”

Duncan similarly said he “swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States as a member of Congress, and with that oath comes the vital role of ensuring the legality and integrity of our free and fair election system.”

No evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election has surfaced; the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, under the Department of Homeland Security, has described the Nov. 3 election as “the most secure in American history.”

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections,” the agency said in a bulletin, “we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.”

Former U.S. Attorney General William “Bill” Barr after the election said the Department of Justice found no evidence of fraud that would overturn the election – a verdict that bucked President Donald Trump’s pronouncements on Twitter. Barr resigned in late December, before Christmas.

Aiken County GOP Chairman Bob Brookshire on Thursday said he had spoken to Wilson about the Jan. 6 Electoral College certification and was trying to get in touch with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, two other Palmetto State Republicans.

“Please consider contacting them and urge them to not certify the election results,” Brookshire said in an email blast.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has warned colleagues not to dispute the Electoral College tally, according to the Associated Press.