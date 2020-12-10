Report: Aiken Elementary School teacher found with over 2 pounds of meth during stop

An Aiken Elementary School teacher was charged Saturday after a traffic stop by an Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputy reportedly uncovered over 2 pounds of what is believed to be methamphetamine in a car she was driving.
Sarah McKinnon, 43, of North Augusta was charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400 grams or more, according to jail records.
On Thursday, the Aiken County Public School District confirmed that McKinnon is currently employed at Aiken Elementary School as a teacher but is on administrative leave pending an investigation.
The school district states McKinnon has been a teacher for 21 years, serving most recently at Aiken Elementary School where she has been a second grade teacher for the past five years.
On Dec. 5, an Aiken County deputy conducted a traffic stop after observing McKinnon not stop for two stop signs and make an illegal turn onto Richland Avenue while driving near downtown Aiken at 3:56 a.m., according to an incident report from the sheriff's office.
A K-9 with the sheriff's office was called to the scene and conducted a free-air sniff and alerted officers to the driver's side of McKinnon's vehicle.
There, officers located a clear, gallon-sized plastic bag filled with a field weight of 2.23 pounds of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to the incident report.
The bag was wrapped in a black plastic bag that was wrapped in a clear plastic bag inside a cardboard box for an iron, according to the report.
McKinnon reportedly had the receipt for an iron in her her purse along with a prepaid cellphone, the report states.
She told deputies she had rented the car to drive to North Carolina and that her boyfriend set her up with the drugs.
McKinnon was asked if she had anything illegal on her to which she answered no and gave the officer permission to check her pockets.
The officer located two plastic bags with a crystal-like substance in the right front pocket of her vest and another plastic bag of what is suspected to be marijuana, the report reads.
Another small plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine was found in a black backpack with school books and a computer McKinnon told officers was hers for school.
All the bags and suspected drugs were collected.
McKinnon was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center. She was released Sunday with a bond amount of $25,000.
The Aiken County Public School District released the following statement Thursday regarding McKinnon’s charge:
"This weekend, local law enforcement arrested an individual who is employed by Aiken County Public Schools. None of the alleged offenses were directly related to her employment with the District. The individual has been a teacher for twenty-one years, serving most recently at Aiken Elementary School. As is standard protocol, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."
Aiken Standard archives show McKinnon faced drug possession charges in September 2010 while she served as a teacher at Mossy Creek Elementary School. She was placed on administrative leave with pay by the Aiken County Public School District at the time.
On Thursday evening, Mike Rosier, director of communications with the Aiken County Public School District, confirmed the school district was aware of McKinnon’s prior charges but said the 2010 charges had been dropped.