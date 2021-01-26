Rep. Wilson wants to work with Biden team to advance Savannah River Site interests

Establishing a rapport with President Joe Biden’s cabinet, namely the energy and defense secretaries, is of importance to U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, whose district includes an active nuclear-weapons-and-waste reservation.

“I really want to work with the cabinet members in the interest of the extraordinary opportunities we have at Savannah River Site,” Wilson said in a brief interview with the Aiken Standard on Tuesday.

“I think back to Secretary Moniz, and then I was really grateful to work with Secretary Brouillette and Secretary Perry,” the South Carolina Republican said, referring to Ernest Moniz, Dan Brouillette and Rick Perry, three men who led the Department of Energy.

Wilson’s comments come a few days after Lloyd Austin, a retired Army general, was confirmed as secretary of defense and one day before Jennifer Granholm, Biden’s pick for energy secretary, faces questions from a Senate committee.

Should Granholm, a two-time Michigan governor and clean-energy advocate, be confirmed, “I look forward … to working with her on behalf of the site, and I look forward to her visiting the site and finding out the extraordinary potential of the site,” Wilson said. “Something really remarkable is the community support.”

The top spot at the Energy Department is of specific concern in Aiken and surrounding counties because of the Savannah River Site, where millions of gallons of nuclear waste need addressing and where the plutonium cores for nuclear weapons could be fabricated. SRS is the only place that prepares and ships tritium containers – so-called reservoirs – to the Department of Defense for use in the U.S. arsenal.

Granholm's nomination hearing, before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.