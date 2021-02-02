Rep. Wilson invites energy secretary nominee to SRS as he advocates for local investment

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson late last month extended an invitation to tour the Savannah River Site to President Joe Biden’s pick for energy secretary, a gesture coinciding with the congressman’s pledge to work with cabinet members to advance local interests.

Wilson made the formal offer ahead of Jennifer Granholm’s expected confirmation – a Senate energy panel will vote on her nomination Wednesday morning – and, in turn, ahead of consequential decisions she could make.

For decades, Aiken County and the Department of Energy have shared an intimate connection by way of the Savannah River Site, the sprawling nuclear reserve near New Ellenton and Jackson. In both his dispatch to Granholm and in remarks made this week and last, Wilson, R-S.C., committed to making sure the relationship remains fruitful.

“As I approach this year, I’m particularly grateful to be on the armed services committee, where I will have the opportunity, through the National Defense Authorization Act, to provide for issues that are very important here, in Aiken, with the Savannah River Site,” Wilson said Monday as he unveiled his 2021 agenda. “I’ll be right there to make sure that the missions are in place, that we can add new missions.”

Those endeavors – including the continued handling and packaging of tritium, a radioactive form of hydrogen used in nuclear weapons, and, potentially, plutonium pit production, which would drum up hundreds of jobs in pursuit of nuclear-weapon cores – were at the heart of Wilson’s winsome message to Granholm.

“The DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration has three major capital construction projects on the Site’s 310-square-mile manufacturing complex,” the congressman wrote, “and I am very pleased that they have continued to make significant progress during this pandemic.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work together on these missions critical to our national interests,” Wilson continued. “If ever I may be of assistance to you, please do not hesitate to contact me.”

Many Energy Department executives have traveled to the Palmetto State to tour the Savannah River Site and meet its workforce. Then-National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty visited over the summer, and then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry dropped by in early 2018. Wilson was there for both.

The South Carolina congressman, though, is not the only lawmaker vying for Granholm's attention and presence. At her Jan. 27 confirmation hearing, at least three senators floated visits.