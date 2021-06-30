Rep. Wilson applauds decision to move forward with Savannah River Site nuke project

The Department of Energy’s consequential decision to continue the pursuit of plutonium pit production at the Savannah River Site was applauded this week by U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, who for years has advocated for such a ruling.

“For too long, our nation has deferred nuclear modernization efforts that are beginning to impact our national security and nuclear deterrent,” Wilson said in a statement Wednesday. “I am grateful that the past three administrations have recognized this need and developed a resilient strategy that incorporates the capabilities of the Savannah River Site to achieve this mission.”

The National Nuclear Security Administration on Monday announced its plans to build a factory for nuclear weapon cores — plutonium pits — at the Savannah River Site was given the go-ahead, achieving a major project milestone known as Critical Decision-1. It marks the end of conceptual design and, in this case, greenlights further work on the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility.

“Critical Decision-1 lays a foundation for the future of the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility,” Wilson said, “and I look forward to working with my colleagues to see this project come to fruition.”

The South Carolina Republican has used his senior seat on the House Armed Services Committee to champion the cause and steer conversations toward South Carolina and, often, in favor of the plutonium triggers. During a congressional hearing June 23, for example, Wilson extracted support for pit production in South Carolina and New Mexico from both Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“In accordance with the president’s budget,” Wilson asked Austin, “do you support two sites?”

“I support the president’s budget, yes,” Austin responded.

“With two sites,” Wilson noted. “Thank you.”

An ongoing review of defense capabilities, Austin noted, will factor into “what the appropriate number of sites ought to be.”

The Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility is expected to cost between $6.9 billion and $11.1 billion, far more expensive than previously advertised, and could come to fruition between 2032 and 2035. At least 50 nuclear weapon cores will be produced at the Savannah River plant each year, officials have promised.

Wilson’s congressional district, the 2nd, includes all of Aiken and Barnwell counties as well as the Savannah River Site.