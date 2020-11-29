Reintroduction of red-cockaded woodpeckers to Hitchcock Woods has been a success

Several years after the effort to reintroduce them began, red-cockaded woodpeckers are thriving in Hitchcock Woods near downtown Aiken.
The 2020 breeding season was “our most successful so far,” said Mark Pavlosky of MPJ Wildlife Consulting.
Nineteen chicks were banded, he reported, and 16 of them fledged, which meant they survived long enough to develop wing feathers that were large enough for flight.
“The overall project has been a success. It’s going great,” said Pavlosky, who is an adviser to the Hitchcock Woods Foundation.
Each fall since 2016, young male and female red-cockaded woodpeckers, or RCWs, have been captured in the Francis Marion National Forest, which is north of Charleston, and then transported to Hitchcock Woods and set free.
The two pairs in the latest group arrived and were released during the first week of this month.
Prior to then, Pavlosky said the RCW population in the urban forest was “right around 47 individuals.”
According to some local birding enthusiasts, RCWs disappeared from Hitchcock Woods in the late 1960s or early 1970s.
To bring the birds back, the Hitchcock Woods Foundation has worked with various state and federal agencies.
The nonprofit’s staff also has restored and is maintaining the longleaf pine habitat that RCWs love. And the installation of artificial nest cavities in trees also has helped.
“The birds are moving throughout this area,” Pavlosky said, and they can be found in other parts of the county.
The Aiken Gopher Tortoise Heritage Preserve has RCWs. Earlier this month, two males and two females from Francis Marion were released at Aiken State Park.
One of Hitchcock Woods’ translocated RCWs found his way to Stable View, an equestrian training center. He later got some company because of the translocation of two females and a male from Francis Marion.
In January, personnel from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service at the Savannah River Site, where there is an established population of RCWs, helped install artificial nest cavities at the Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary.
The hope is that RCWs flying through the preserve will spot them and decide to stay.
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service wants to downlist the RCW from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
The proposal “is based on a thorough review of the best available scientific and commercial data, which indicate that the species’ status has improved such that it is not currently in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range,” according to a statement from the agency.
Included in the proposal is a rule that would protect RCW habitats while allowing some harvesting of timber.
The Fish and Wildlife Service will hold a public hearing on the matter on Tuesday via Zoom and teleconference.
The 60-day comment period on the proposal ends Dec. 7.
For more information, visit https://www.fws.gov/southeast/wildlife/birds/red-cockaded-woodpecker/#recovery-plan-section.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad thing, but I don’t necessarily think it’s a good thing,” said Pavlosky of the plan. “I’m somewhere in the middle. While some of the boxes are checked on the list of recovery milestones, I don’t know that all of them were fully investigated and quite reach the levels of what we were expecting.
“I can’t speak for all wildlife biologists,” he continued,” but I feel that some support this decision and some would say they need to hold off.”
Hitchcock Woods Superintendent Bennett Tucker expressed concern that downlisting might make people less inclined to maintain RCW habitats because they might think, “The bird is doing so great.”
RCWs, which live primarily in the Southeast, were federally listed as endangered in 1970.