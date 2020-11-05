Registration and Elections executive director discusses Aiken County voting issues

Adjustments that had to be made because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and a close, contentious presidential race increased the risk of problems related to Tuesday’s General Election.
In Aiken County, there were some issues, but only a couple attracted a lot of attention from the public, politicians and local media.
One involved long waits to cast ballots at Breezy Hill Precinct No. 50 at Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville.
The other was the amount of time that it took to count mail-in absentee ballots, a task that wasn’t completed until 3 a.m. Wednesday.
In terms of registered voters, Breezy Hill is the largest precinct in the county, with 3,058. The next highest total is 2,658 in North Augusta Precinct No. 68.
“They have so many new subdivisions there,” said Aiken County Registration and Elections Executive Director Cynthia Holland when asked the reason for Breezy Hill’s size.
She told the Aiken Standard on Thursday that the Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections made a request to split the precinct earlier this year so people in that area would have two sites, instead of one, at which to vote.
“I drew up a letter and submitted it to the (Aiken County Legislative) Delegation,” Holland said. “They said it was not the proper time to split the precinct because it is supposed to be done in an odd year and not an even year (like 2020). I expressed my concerns and the board’s concerns that this is a General Election and we felt like we needed to split it, but they declined to let us do it. ”
Holland added that she told South Carolina Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, who is the delegation’s chairman, that “I just want to be on the record as saying that we may have lines there.”
Plans called for there to be six poll workers at Breezy Hill on Tuesday. But one let the Registration and Elections office know Monday night that she could not be there and another didn’t show up Tuesday morning, Holland said.
Consequently, Breezy Hill began Election Day with only four workers, and Holland said that was the main reason why the precinct was 30 minutes late in opening.
Two people were sent to Breezy Hill as replacements.
“I don’t remember when they arrived,” Holland said, “but I’m going to say it was probably after 11 (a.m.).”
There were seven voting machines at Breezy Hill. One had to be repaired and another had to be replaced, Holland reported.
S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, was at Breezy Hill on Tuesday and he told the Aiken Standard late in the afternoon that “the people who are voting right now said they’ve been in line for about an hour and a half. It (the wait) looks like it’s been at least that long all day, and some people earlier were reporting (waits of) two and a half to three hours.”
Thirty minutes after the polls closed at 7 p.m. there still was a long line at Breezy Hill. A voter leaving the precinct told the Aiken Standard that he had to wait for approximately three hours and another said he stood in line for about two and a half hours before voting.
Holland heard that voter waits, at their longest, were one and a half hours.
“My board chairperson, Douglas Gantt, said Sen. Young called him and said that there was a 90-minute await,” Holland reported.
In her opinion, that time was not excessive.
“I do not consider a voter standing in line on a General Election day for 90 minutes to be a big deal, and you can quote me,” she said. “To me, two hours or two and a half hours is not a long time for a General Election.”
According to scvotes.gov, the number of ballots cast at Breezy Hill was 1,966.
Holland mentioned that “from what I understood” the waits also were long at the Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School voting location.
“Their voters were OK because they knew it was not going to be an in-and-out process,” she said. “This was a General Election. So why is everybody upset about Breezy Hill when a senator (Young) was stating that it was a 90-minute wait?”
Because of COVID-19, there were more mail-in absentee ballots than usual.
The statewide total was more than 400,000, according to scvotes.gov.
The deadline for their delivery to the Aiken County Registration and Elections office at the Aiken County Government Center was 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A team of workers, which included volunteers, began the Sunday before Election Day to remove the envelopes containing mail-in absentee ballots from the envelopes in which they were sent, Holland said.
That took several hours.
No further processing of the ballots took place Monday.
“We did not have time to do it that day,” Holland said. “We didn’t have the staff to do it.”
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, work involving the mail-in absentee ballots resumed, again with the assistance of volunteers, and polling location technicians also pitched in when they weren’t making sure voting machines were functioning properly.
The focus, at first, was to open the outer and inner envelopes so the ballots could be removed. Scanning of the ballots didn’t begin until early evening because the available workers and volunteers were too busy.
“We did not have enough staff for somebody to start scanning (before then),” Holland said.
She also discussed other challenges faced by Registration and Elections on Tuesday.
There was more dependence on new poll workers because some of the older, seasoned veterans stayed away because of COVID-19 concerns, Holland said.
In addition, social distancing efforts limited the number of voting machines and number of workers at polling places.
Holland said that in future elections, Registration and Elections would be able to prevent and respond to problems better if it had a larger office staff and more money to train and hire temporary workers.
The office staff has four members, including Holland.
“You look at counties this size and you see how many people they have,” she said. “I’ve done comparisons, and I’ve let County Council know. We’re understaffed. We ask for funding and the budget gets cut. We have a grant (of more than $100,000) that they won’t let me use. It was tabled by County Council because they said they needed additional information. I gave them specifics, and I gave them a copy of the grant. There is nothing else I can tell them.”
Holland described herself as “frustrated” and added that her employees are discouraged after Tuesday’s election.
“They feel like this is a thankless job,” she said. “The entire month of October we worked every day. We did not leave here until 8 or 9 o’clock – sometimes 11 o’clock – at night. We worked to do what we could to get ready. I’m not saying we need praise, but we don’t need to get beaten down all the time about issues that were not really big issues. At the end of the day, it should be about what we have done with what we have to work with.”