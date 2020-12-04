Red Shed Diner in Graniteville closes

People who enjoy country cooking won’t be able to go to the Red Shed Diner to satisfy their appetites anymore.

The restaurant at 212 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville closed for good Friday afternoon.

Geni Gunter, who started the business with her husband, L.J., posted the following message Friday morning:

“It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I share some sad news with y’all today. Today is the last day the Red Shed will be open and we will close at 3:00. We have succumbed to the changes that this (novel coronavirus) pandemic has brought and we just can’t survive any longer. We’ve twisted and turned every way we know, but it’s just not there.

“To all of you, I owe a huge debt of gratitude for all the years of support. We’ve been through some really fun times, shared lots of laughs, and we’ve been through some really sad times.

“Thank you so much for everything!”

Gunter did not return a request for comment from the Aiken Standard.

Gunter and her husband, L.J., started the Red Shed as a produce stand in 2010 and over time, it evolved to include an eatery.

In 2013, S.C. Traveler Newsletter recognized the Red Shed as one of the best small town restaurants in the Palmetto State and praised its meatloaf sandwich.

Gunter decided to sell the Red Shed in 2014.

“I had some kidney issues, and the days were long and hard for me,” she told the Aiken Standard.

But the deal Gunter negotiated fell apart after a while, and the Red Shed ended up shutting down.

“I had ‘owner-financed’ it, and I had to take over the bank note,” Gunter said. “I repossessed the Red Shed in July of 2015. There was a lot of negativity associated with the situation.”

In the fall of that same year, Gunter reopened the Red Shed.

"Some local mills and plants encouraged me to do it, and I didn't like seeing the building sitting there empty," she said.

The restaurant had a five-star, “legendary, worth driving from anywhere!” rating on Roadfood’s website, which describes itself as “a guide to local regional eats.”