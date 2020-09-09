Recycling relationship provides a solution for Aiken and a revenue stream for North Augusta

Aiken's recycling has been sent to North Augusta for over a month now – a change for the city of Aiken that means a longer drive and a new set of fees, but no change in how its residents recycle.
The recent resurrection of the relationship between the cities and their recycling programs is the newest change in a handful that have happened, including the end of North Augusta's blue bag program and an increased revenue to North Augusta from increased tipping fees and a slightly higher commodities value.
Last month, the city of Aiken began sending residential recycling for processing to North Augusta’s Materials Recovery Facility. The Materials Recovery Facility uses machinery and staff members to sort recyclables from other garbage.
Aiken is only sending its commingled recyclables to North Augusta, not solid waste, said Jason Sikes, superintendent of sanitation in North Augusta.
Aiken now pays the $48-per-ton tipping fee that all commercial customers pay North Augusta. North Augusta will process the materials and retain the revenue from any recyclables.
“I think Aiken made a good choice coming back to North Augusta,” said James Sutton, director of North Augusta’s Public Services department.
“We’ve had a good relationship with them in the past; and it didn’t work out with their prior vendor, so we’re going to try to do the best service we can.”
Lex Kirkland, the Public Services director in Aiken, said 60% to 70% of Aiken residents recycle based off roll cart use; and that, last year, Aiken had around 900 tons of recycling total that went to the city's previous recycling provider, Dumpster Depot.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said in terms of operation, the drive is farther, but there’s no change for residents.
“Our prior arrangement worked very well, but we just couldn’t come to any kind of agreement. We’re appreciative that North Augusta was willing to take our material back,” Bedenbaugh said.
“We used them exclusively almost from the time their MRF opened until 2014,” he said.
North Augusta – even before the blue bag change – was also sorting through its residents’ household garbage as well as recycling. In Aiken, only what people put in their recycling cart is taken to the Materials Recovery Facility.
Each resident in Aiken has a green and a blue cart. The green is for garbage and blue for recycling, Bedenbaugh said.
Everything placed in the green cart goes straight to the Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority landfill on the grounds of the Savannah River Site.
Bedenbaugh said Aiken will be monitoring the amount of recyclables that are going to North Augusta’s facility, and will discuss recycling as part of the budget discussions, which will begin with City Council early next year.
“We’ll look at our recycling program, share with them the costs as we have done before, when we were taking them locally and … get council’s input; and, ultimately, council will determine the future of the recycling program,” he said.
The agreement with North Augusta is currently set to last until June 30, 2021.
Bedenbaugh said Aiken will honor that agreement because the city will be providing recycling service through that date, but added again that the city will be evaluating the cost to the city and ratepayers.
Options he mentioned that City Council could take include keeping the recycling program as it is now, making modifications such as picking up more or less often, or initiating a rate increase.
“Right now, it’s too early to determine which of those options staff would recommend to council; and, you know, council would need to consider,” he said.
Aiken switched its recycling provider to North Augusta in July after its arrangement with Dumpster Depot ended due to funding issues. That arrangement with Dumpster Depot began in 2014.
Increased material, increased revenue
In 2020, North Augusta has had an increase both in the amount of material brought to the Materials Recovery Facility and the revenue made from selling recyclables.
The city increased the tipping fee in September 2019 from $38 to $48 per ton.
“That’s definitely contributed to our revenue, and also we’ve had – it’s been an abnormal influx of solid waste from some of our commercial haulers, specifically during, I think, the months of March, April and June,” Sutton said.
Compared to 2019, the city is averaging about 185 tons more per month – about a 9.75% increase, Sutton said.
Through July 2020, the city has taken in a total 24,291 tons of solid waste – including recycling – from its own residents, Aiken County, and other commercial and industrial customers. In the same period last year, the city took in 22,465 tons.
North Augusta has made $767,088 in material sales and processing revenue through July this year. Last year by July, the city had made $629,950.
Along with the increased tipping fee and the increased volume of waste coming into the city, the value of recyclables has increased by “a slight margin,” Sutton said.
He said if you took a one-ton block of commingled recyclables – plastic, cardboard and metal crushed together – the average price for that in 2019 was $72.79. Currently, the market value for the same material is $75.57.
At the start of 2020, the city ended its costly blue bag program, which started in 1993, the same year the Materials Recovery Facility opened.
Customers received blue trash bags in which to place only their recycling materials. The blue bags were then processed separately at the Materials Recovery Facility.
"Our customers in North Augusta, that’s what we’re here for – we’re here to recycle for them for affordability purposes right now," Sutton said.
"We are constantly – if things turn around, change around with the recycling industry, we’re constantly going to be looking at ways for the end user, meaning our customers – to participate directly in their household and recycle on a day-to-day basis. But until we reach that point and find something that’s cost effective for our end users to use where they’re able to put it in a box or tray or roll cart, we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing."