Reading of Declaration of Independence highlight of Living History Park's Fourth of July event

NORTH AUGUSTA — Sporting an 18th century-style outfit that included breeches, a waistcoat, stockings and a tricorne hat, North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams was an enthusiastic participant in the Living History Park’s Fourth of July celebration Sunday.
“It started off with ‘Don’t worry, just wear whatever you want,’” he said. “Then it was ‘How about a jacket and a hat?’ I got really into it and decided that I was going to do the full monty.”
The clothing was borrowed, but Williams went out and did some shopping before he read the Declaration of Independence's opening paragraphs, which include the statement that "all men are created equal," during the event’s program.
“I actually bought parchment paper, so I have a scroll,” he said. “I’m ready for this. I practiced yesterday, and I’m excited. This is phenomenal.”
Williams also welcomed visitors to the park with a sport speech.
He encouraged them to pretend that it was 1776, when the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
“Think about the excitement of imagining freedom,” Williams said. “Maybe there was a little fearfulness about not knowing what to expect. Think about the anticipation. Imagine the hope of knowing that you would no longer be under tyranny and you would actually be able to thrive and survive with the freedoms that no man could ever take away from you.”
Then he declared, “God Bless North Augusta, and God Bless the United States of America!”
Williams mentioned, but did not read, the grievances section of the Declaration of Independence, where the complaints about British rule are listed.
After Williams left the podium, teenager Joseph Kursch read the document’s closing paragraphs.
The program also included a reading by Mike Adams of a portion of a letter written by this country’s second president, John Adams, to his wife, Abigail, in 1776.
“He’s my cousin,” Mike Adams said.
In addition, Adams read the opening prayer delivered by the Rev. Jacob Duche in September 1774 when the First Continental Congress convened.
“So many people don’t understand Independence Day,” said Lynn Thompson, president of the Olde Towne Preservation Association. “They think it’s strictly about eating hot dogs and watching fireworks, that kind of thing. But that’s not what we’re about. We’re about understanding what this country was built on.”
The Preservation Association works with the city of North Augusta to manage the Living History Park.
Thompson said Sunday’s Fourth of July celebration was the first of its type ever held at the park.
After one of her friends suggested recently that a Declaration of Independence reading would be a good idea, Thompson and her Preservation Association colleagues scrambled to recruit Williams and get everything organized in just a few weeks.
Among the attendees was Heather Johnson of Evans, Georgia. Accompanying her were her daughter, Ainsley, 8, and her son, Hunter, 9.
“We’re here to celebrate our independence and our wonderful country,” she said. “It’s very important for my children to know their history. I’m very excited for them to hear the reading of the Declaration of Independence because they haven’t gone over that in school yet.”
The Living History Park is at 299 W. Spring Grove Ave.