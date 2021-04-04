Railcars used in SRS cleanup project sold to Utah nuclear company

Dozens of railcars once used to transport contaminated materials at the Savannah River Site have been sold to EnergySolutions, an international nuclear services company headquartered in Utah.

The 52 railcars sold for $350,000, according to Environmental Management, the Department of Energy’s cleanup office. The specialized transportation was used at the Savannah River Site from 2009 to 2011. Before that, the 100-ton railcars were used at a former uranium processing plant in southwest Ohio.

“These gondola cars served an important purpose – at both Fernald and Savannah River – and have an estimated 20-plus years of service life remaining,” said Clarence Ruff, a traffic management specialist. “Since a need for them no longer exists at SRS, reutilizing them with a company specializing in environmental restoration makes for a practical business solution.”

EnergySolutions operates in the U.S., Canada and Japan. The company processes and disposes of radioactive materials, among other things.

“This is a good example of proper stewardship and cost-effective use of government resources identified as surplus,” Ruff said.