Rabid bat confirmed in Aiken County; dog exposed

A bat exposed one dog to rabies in Aiken County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The bat was found near Three Runs Plantation Drive between Shaffle Bit Drive and Rembert Place in Aiken. No humans were exposed and the dog is currently in quarantine as required by the the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The bat was submitted for testing at DHEC's laboratory on May 24 and was confirmed to have rabies on May 25.
DHEC defines exposure to rabies as a bite, scratch or contact with bodily fluids. Potentially rabid animals should not be handled with bare hands and exposed body parts should be washed immediately with soap and water. If exposed, individuals should seek medical attention.
“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus to people and pets,” Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader, said. “People don’t always realize they’ve been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.”
Some signs for a potential rabies bite from a bat are if a person wakes up with a bat in a room or tent, a bat is found near children and pets and left unattended, or if they have been in direct contact with a bat.
Not all bats carry the rabies virus, however, unusual behavior like inability to fly or being found in abnormal locations may be an indicator.
“Bats are an important part of South Carolina’s ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” McCollister said.
Pets can be vaccinated against the rabies vaccine. In 2020, six of 168 cases were found in Aiken County.
If you believe you have been exposed to rabies, call the DHEC county office at (803) 642-1637 during normal business hours. After hours, weekends and on holidays, call (888) 847-0902 or visit https://scdhec.gov/ea-regional-offices.