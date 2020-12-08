You are the owner of this article.
breaking top story

Public Safety battles fire at property near Aiken bypass

  • Updated
Night fire, Aiken, ADPS
The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a fire along Mosley Road on Tuesday night.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

Fire crews on Tuesday night worked to extinguish a blaze at what appeared to be a mobile home along Mosley Road.

The fire had razed the home before 6 p.m. Firefighters with the Aiken Department of Public Safety could be seen sifting through the rubble, putting out hot spots. Smoke blanketed the property.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. No injuries had been reported as of late Tuesday.

Check back with the Aiken Standard; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

