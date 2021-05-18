Protesters in Aiken demand an end to bloodshed

Demonstrators assembled on busy Whiskey Road in Aiken to denounce an increasingly bloody conflict in the Gaza region on Monday, the same day President Joe Biden carefully expressed support for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

A wall of topical signs – “Stop the bloodshed” and “Gaza cease-fire now” and “Break the siege, free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” – was waved by the dozen or so people, who solicited honks and cheers from some passersby.

Carolina Peace Resource Center President David Matos helped organize the demonstration, which pleaded for a quick end to the belligerence as well as a longer-term solution.

“We’re here to call for an immediate cease-fire, and in particular, we’re urging President Biden to lean on Israel to stop their attacks on Gaza,” Matos said Monday. He continued: “The status quo is not necessary, I think that’s important. People have the power to raise their voice, and call for peace, and work for peace, and push the politicians to do the right thing.”

Days of conflict, rocket barrages and other strikes have killed upwards of 200 people, predominantly Palestinians. The disputed – and lopsided – death toll includes dozens of children, which has drawn international criticism.

“This isn’t the first time this kind of violence has broken out, and when it happens, we see hundreds of Palestinian civilians, including hundreds of children, getting killed, and not so many on the Israeli side. Listen, we mourn the loss of all lives, both Palestinian and Israeli,” Matos said. “The fact of the matter is, if you look at the numbers, the side that is killing more civilians is the Israelis today.”

Israel, sporting significant defense capabilities, has said it is targeting militant infrastructure and Hamas, the U.S.-designated terrorist organization that rules Gaza.

“I’m not, personally, giving a pass on Palestinian militants for firing rockets, either,” Matos continued. “It creates a huge amount of terror for the Israelis, and they do sometimes kill.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, on Monday applauded Israel’s repeated use of the Iron Dome missile defense network, which is designed to intercept and destroy incoming barrages.

“The Iron Dome has intercepted at least 90% of the more than 3,000 rockets fired toward heavily populated areas in Israel, protecting Israeli civilians,” said Wilson, whose congressional district includes all of Aiken County. The Israel Defense Forces has touted the efficacy of the system on Twitter.

“I commend Israel’s deployment of this important defense technology,” Wilson continued, “and it is critical that Congress continue to support Israel and the Iron Dome program.”

Ellen Peeples, who attended the Monday rally and propped up a “Gaza ceasefire now” placard, expressed exhaustion over the widespread violence. The clashes in the region are the worst in years and are poised to continue.

“We’re all people,” she said. “We bleed the same blood.”