President-elect Biden reportedly taps Jennifer Granholm to lead Energy Department

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to be the secretary of energy, a position atop a department largely dedicated to nuclear weapons and national defense.

Granholm’s prospective nomination was widely reported this week, including by Politico and Bloomberg. The Aiken Standard could not independently confirm the matter Wednesday; an inquiry made to the transition team was not immediately answered.

Granholm served as Michigan’s governor for two terms and is seen as clean-energy and auto-industry savvy. If confirmed, she would be the second woman to lead the Department of Energy since its creation in 1977.

The DOE’s portfolio and jurisdiction are diverse — from warheads to energy efficiency, artificial intelligence to national labs, nonproliferation to supercomputing. Most of its budget, though, is flagged for maintaining and modernizing the nation's nuclear arsenal.

Locally, the department oversees the Savannah River Site, the Cold War icon that now employs about 11,000 people and is the only place that prepares and supplies tritium containers for the Department of Defense.

“I believe that whoever the secretary of energy is is important to the Savannah River Site,” Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Will Williams said Wednesday. Dan Brouillette, the current leader of the Energy Department, has proven to be an SRS advocate, Williams noted.

The shift to Biden and his team, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said, means relationships nurtured “over the last four years will be moving on, so we will have to start having conversations and building those relationships with the new administration.”

“I feel confident that they will recognize quickly the value Savannah River Site brings to the complex and national security,” he added.

Granholm endorsed Biden in March.