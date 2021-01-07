Prayer gathering to be held Friday in downtown Aiken

A prayer gathering organized by the Concerned Ministers Fellowship will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Aiken.

The site of the event, which is open to the public, will be the parkway on Park Avenue that is near Mellow Mushroom.

“I’ll be leading it, and we’ll have kind of an open microphone (format) for prayer,” said the Rev. Paul Bush, who is the Concerned Ministers Fellowship's president.

The gathering will have two purposes.

One is to pray for world healing during the novel coronavirus pandemic at a time when vaccinations against the disease are beginning to be made available.

The other is to pray for the American government and “our democracy,” Bush said, after Wednesday’s violent protests by supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

“We, as a country, have been totally embarrassed,” Bush added. “We are supposed to be a nation that is a symbol of democracy for the rest of the world, and if we end up becoming what we’ve said we have been fighting against all along, it will be a sad time for America. Somewhere, we’ve got to get to the place where the issues of America are greater than the (political parties) of America.”

Bush also said that he believes it is important to “either cross lines or drop lines when it comes to Democrats, Republicans and the Tea Party, all of that.”

City of Aiken officials and representatives of the Aiken Department of Public Safety have been invited to attend the gathering.