Prayer gathering demonstrates unity in Aiken during a time of chaos, crisis and confusion

“In the midst of chaos, crisis and confusion, we beseech you, oh merciful God, to give us direction,” prayed the Rev. Brendolyn Jenkins Boseman on Friday as more than 30 people listened with their eyes closed at lunchtime in downtown Aiken.
She is the vice president of the Concerned Ministers Fellowship, which organized the prayer gathering.
The event took place on Park Avenue in the parkway near Mellow Mushroom, Betsy’s Round the Corner and the Aiken Municipal Building.
Concerned Ministers Fellowship President Paul Bush said the prayer gathering had two purposes.
One was to ask God to help the United States government following the violent protests by supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
The other was to pray for world healing during the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, when more and more cases are being reported in many countries.
Speaking into a megaphone at the beginning of Friday’s event, Bush said: “We believe in prayer. We believe that prayer touches the heart of God. We believe that prayer will change the course of this world. We believe that prayer can change the course of the nation.”
Aiken County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders didn’t let the cool, damp, gloomy weather discourage him from attending the prayer gathering.
He said he was there as a concerned citizen, not as a representative of county government.
Worried about “the state of the country right now,” Sanders decided to spend his lunch break praying.
“This is an example of what it ought to be like in every city in America,” he said. “This is an example that everybody should follow, and I feel very strongly about that. What’s been happening lately is very disturbing, but it’s also very reassuring that in our town, we’re dealing with it in the right way.”
Sanders added that he also is one of Bush’s most enthusiastic supporters.
“If Paul Bush is involved, I’m all for it,” Sanders said. “I’ve known him a very long time. He has always been an upstanding person who cares for the community – not just his church community, but the community overall.”
To another prayer gathering participant, Sylvia Harper Humphries, the event was an opportunity to demonstrate unity during a time of divisiveness.
“I came out today for exactly what this is all about, that we are all one nation under God and that when we come together in prayer and when we come together in like-mindedness, God hears us and answers our prayers,” she said. “Through God, we can do all things.”
In addition to Bush, the speakers and prayer leaders included Pastor Westley Guyton, who is a Concerned Members Fellowship officer, and Aiken City Council members Lessie Price and Gail Diggs.
Price is the Aiken mayor pro tempore.
She described Wednesday’s violent protests in the nation’s capital as heartbreaking, wrong and disrespectful, but expressed optimism that the wounds caused by Trump supporters’ assaults on democracy would eventually heal.
“America is still highly regarded,” Price said. “We need to bring it back to where it was and ask God to help this entire land.”