Portion of Hitchcock Parkway remains closed as investigation into police-involved shooting continues

Drivers traveling down Hitchcock Parkway on Sunday morning will be met with a detour as investigators have blocked off a large portion of the road where a police-involved shooting occurred the night before.
Police are redirecting traffic at the intersection of Hitchcock Parkway and Houndslake Drive to Pine Log Road as investigators work the crime scene.
After a car chase on Saturday night, shots were exchanged between a male suspect and law enforcement officers from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Officers were reportedly in the process of conducting a felony traffic stop to apprehend the possible suspect of a Graniteville homicide.
Two victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.
In the shootout with police, the suspect was shot once and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reported Sunday morning.
As of 11 a.m., the portion of Hitchcock Parkway where the shooting occurred continued to be closed off.
Officers on scene are unsure when the road will be reopened.
