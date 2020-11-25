Popular Books-N-Things fundraiser won't be held in 2021

COVID-19 already is making an impact on plans locally for next year.

The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women, or AAUW, announced recently that it has canceled the 2021 edition of its popular Books-N-Things Fair.

“The decision was a very difficult one,” said Aiken Branch President Donna Wilkes. “We want to be responsible and do our part to protect our community as well as the dozens of volunteers who assist with sorting and setting up for the sale.”

The fundraising event is scheduled to return in 2022, she added, and it will be “better than ever, we hope.”

Books-N-Things began in the early 1960s, and it traditionally has been held annually on the first weekend in March in various locations.

On opening day, hundreds of bargain hunters lined up early so they could be among the first to shop for books, vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, sheet music, knickknacks, Christmas decorations and other donated items.

Tens of thousands of books typically were available for purchase.

The local AAUW branch used approximately 80% of the proceeds to support education and reading in the Aiken area. Around 20% of the money went to the Educational Foundation of AAUW, which is based in Washington, D.C.

For more information about the AAUW’s Aiken Branch, visit aauw-aiken-branch.org.