Polo returns to Whitney Field

The medical calamity of the past few months has forced major adjustments in a variety of traditions, but Aiken's polo seasons have not been a casualty of COVID-19, and the sport made its seasonal return to Whitney Field Sunday afternoon, with a pair of games being played on the historic turf.
The weather "was just off-the-charts good, and the turnout was fantastic," in the words of Tiger Kneece, Aiken Polo Club's manager. "We ... followed all the protocols, but the people had a great time in open, green space. People were wanting to get out, so we were thrilled with the way the day went."
The Virginia Beach squad, composed of Abby Fry, Chilo Cordova, Harry Caldwell and Omar Cepeda, bagged a win in the first outing by a score of 6-4, at the expense of La Bourgone (Scott Doyle, Trevor Niznik, Luis Galvan and David Meunier).
The second contest had Shepherd Partners (Summer Kneece, Jesus Ontiveros, Antonio Campos and Tony Natale) coming up short, 7-6.5, versus Eaton Hemp (Chase Butler, Jewel Gregoncza, Del Walton and Peter Von Gontard).
Sunday's action was part of the Alan Corey Cup, a four-goal tournament which has its finals set for Sept. 27 at 3 p.m., also at Whitney Field. The other teams on board are Goose Green Farm and Midstate Roofing.
The tournament's namesake, as explained by the polo club's website, is "Alan Lyle Corey II, a lifelong polo player, member of the Aiken Polo Club board of directors, and faithful friend of the sport."
The club's season runs through early November, buoyed by such major sponsors as Taylor BMW, Banks Mill Feed, Enviroscape and Aiken County Farm Supply.
Whitney Field, at 420 Mead Avenue, is one of Aiken County's largest athletic facilities, as a playing field for polo is 300 yards long and 160 yards across – about the same as nine football fields. The site of Sunday's action was named for William C. Whitney, an avid horseman who is often remembered as one of the original purchasers – with Thomas and Louise Hitchcock – of what became Hitchcock Woods.