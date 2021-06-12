Polo Grounds Cafe offers lunch and breakfast in downtown Aiken

Downtown Aiken has a new spot for breakfast and lunch.
The Polo Grounds Cafe is serving crepes, bagels and parfaits at 225 Barnwell Ave. N.W.
Coffee, espresso and hot and iced tea also are available.
The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Realtor Jane Page Thompson was impressed when she ate breakfast at the Polo Grounds for the first time recently.
“The place was full,” Thompson said. “A lot of young people were talking and on their laptop computers. There was just a really great vibe. I thought, ‘Isn’t this an uplifting place to be?’ That was my immediate reaction.”
Thompson ordered the Plain Jayne bagel that came with butter.
“They gave me the option to make it ‘extra schmear’ (with a generous slathering of cream cheese), and I was very happy to get that option,” she said.
Thompson also had some coffee.
“I got it fully loaded with a shot of espresso and then sweet Italian cream was added to it,” she said. “It was delicious.”
The Polo Grounds’ other bagel options include The ABJ, with almond butter and English raspberry seedless preserves, and The Herbivore, with tomatoes, cream cheese, radish sprouts, scallions and cucumber.
Sweet as well as savory crepes are on the Polo Grounds’ menu.
The sweet Charlie Baltimore crepes are gluten-fee and come with fresh berries, CocoWhip and bourbon maple syrup.
The Olivia’s Delight sweet crepes have a filling of strawberries, bananas and Nutella.
Granny Smith apples, Brie de Meaux and prosciutto are in the South of Aiken savory crepes.
The Welly savory crepes are drizzled with creamy béchamel sauce and garnished with dill. They are filled with Scottish salmon gravlax, cream cheese and a mix of scallions and chives.
The Polo Grounds Café is owned by The Polo Grounds and Creperie LLC. Jeremy Kachmar is the registered agent, according to the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website.