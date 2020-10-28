Wilson: A vote for Trump is a vote for national defense

Reelecting President Donald Trump ensures investment in the military and the continued pursuit of a modernized nuclear arsenal, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson said Monday, a sentiment that likely resonates with voters in Aiken County, where a large segment of the Savannah River Site workforce lives.
Another four years of Trump, the South Carolina Republican said, means a “very strong national defense” – and that, he further suggested, could translate to local spending and growth.
“President Trump fully understands peace through strength,” said Wilson, who, like the president, is up for reelection Nov. 3. “The successes that he’s had, particularly in the last 90 days, are incredible.”
The senior member of the House Armed Services Committee sees Trump as an ally both to him and, in turn, the Savannah River Site, where tritium for the nation’s nuclear weapons is handled and where 80 nuclear weapon cores – plutonium pits – could be produced every year in the near future.
When the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility was on the chopping block in 2018, Wilson, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, and other South Carolina Republicans took the issue to the White House.
The summit, some attendees said, was animated, “very lively.” Wilson in a statement said it was “productive”; Scott said Trump was “certainly open to our comments and our concerns.”
MOX has since been mothballed. Plutonium pit production – a multibillion-dollar effort meant to refresh the nation's aging stockpile, officials say – could supplant it. While cleanup at the Savannah River Site is "critical," Wilson said, new defense-focused missions are of serious interest.
At a Monday campaign stop in Pennsylvania, Trump flexed the nation’s nuclear muscle.
“We have the greatest equipment anywhere in the world. Our nuclear arsenal is totally rebuilt, or new,” the president said. “Hope to god we never have to use any of this equipment, just hope we never have to. By having it, it’s less likely we’ll have to use it. Sort of – that’s the way it is, that’s the way it is.”
National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty has said the Trump administration is “absolutely wedded” to making sure the U.S. nuclear weapons complex is robust.
“Not only now,” Gordon-Hagerty said last year, “but in the future.”
Wilson on Monday, in an interview with the Aiken Standard, said it is critical that America’s nuclear weapons are maintained. And Democrats, he added, have made it difficult.
“In fact, several spoke out or made statements that it wasn’t necessary to have upgrades of weapons that are 40 years old,” Wilson said. “But to have a credible nuclear deterrent, there is one consequence of that. It’s called peace.”
Wilson has for nearly two decades represented South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, which includes the Savannah River Site and all of Aiken County.