Who's who in the Aiken County Board of Education races

Four seats are up for election this November on the Aiken County Board of Education, and each incumbent is running against a challenger.
In District 1, which covers eastern Aiken County areas including Wagener and Salley, incumbent Sandra Shealey and challenger Samuretta Muldrow are vying for the school board seat, which represents Attendance Area 4.
The candidates running for the District 4 seat are challenger Patricia Hanks and incumbent Keith Liner, who currently serves as school board chairman. The District 4 seat covers the North Augusta area and represents Attendance Area 2.
Incumbent John Bradley and challenger Douglas Slaughter are running for the District 8 seat, which covers parts of Aiken and outward in the county. This seat represents Attendance Area 1.
The District 9 candidates are incumbent Cameron Nuessle and challenger Anthony James. This seat also represents Attendance Area 1, and it covers parts of Aiken.
To find out which school board member represents you, visit acpsd.net/domain/64 to view a board representative map, or visit scvotes.gov.
All eight school board candidates are considered nonpartisan in the election.
The Aiken County school board is comprised of nine elected seats. In the remaining five districts not up for election this year, the currently-serving school board members' terms will expire in 2022.