Weeks wins solicitor seat, Aiken County reelects sheriff and coroner

Aiken County will have a new solicitor but will continue with its current sheriff and coroner.
Bill Weeks, a Republican who was unopposed in the general election, will serve as the Second Judicial Circuit's solicitor, overseeing prosecutors in Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties.
Weeks announced his candidacy shortly after the current solicitor, Strom Thurmond Jr., announced he would not be seeking reelection.
With 84 out of 87 total precincts reported Tuesday night around 11 p.m., unofficial election results show Weeks won with 56,799 votes, or 97.58% of the vote. The vote tally does not include mail-in absentee votes as mail-in ballots were still being counting at the Aiken County Government Center as of 11 p.m.
Longtime Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt won reelection Tuesday and will serve his fifth term since being elected in May 2003.
Hunt, a Republican who was unopposed in the general election, has campaigned that his office looks forward to continuing to take a stand against violent crime, drug houses and gang activity.
With 84 out of 87 total precincts reported Tuesday night around 11 p.m., unofficial election results show Hunt won with 58,549 votes, or 97.56% of the vote. The vote tally does not include mail-in absentee votes as mail-in ballots were still being counting at the Aiken County Government Center as of 11 p.m.
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables will continue to serve as the county's coroner.
Ables, a Republican who was unopposed in the general election, has served the county in the position since being appointed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster following the death of longtime coroner Tim Carlton in February 2019.
In his first official election, and with 84 out of 87 total precincts reported Tuesday night around 11 p.m., Ables won with 57,986 votes, or 98.57% of the vote. The vote tally does not include mail-in absentee votes as mail-in ballots were still being counting at the Aiken County Government Center as of 11 p.m.
"I'm just humbled by all of the support I've received from the citizens of Aiken County," Ables said. "They put their trust in me to run this office to the best of my ability. We have made great strides in the short time I've been in the coroner's office and we're going to continue to strive to make this office a beacon of coroner's offices in the state of South Carolina."