U.S. Senate: Republican Lindsey Graham challenged by Democrat Jaime Harrison in S.C.

A South Carolina political icon and a rising Democratic star are wrestling over a single U.S. Senate seat long clutched by the Republican Party.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican incumbent, is facing Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, in the Nov. 3 election.
Graham, thrust recently into the spotlight as the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee amid a turbulent Supreme Court nomination process, months ago dispatched Republican challengers Duke Buckner, Michael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds.
The Associated Press called the primary before 8 p.m., less than an hour after polls closed statewide.
Graham secured more than 13,000 votes in Aiken County. Harrison faced no primary opposition, clearing the way for the November competition.
Bill Bledsoe, representing the Constitution Party in the race, recently endorsed Graham; two other Libertarian candidates were not certified for the general election, according to the S.C. Election Commission.
Graham, a confidant of President Donald Trump, has represented South Carolina as a senator in Washington, D.C., for years. The Central native previously served in the House.
“You know, Lindsey Graham is an institution in South Carolina,” said Matthew Thornburg, a politics expert at USC Aiken. “He is one of the most high-profile Republicans in this state, up there with Nikki Haley, since Strom Thurmond.”
Harrison, an Orangeburg native, has served as the chairman of the S.C. Democratic Party and as an aide to the influential House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a Palmetto State Democrat.
“Jaime is competent,” Thornburg said of his qualifications and chances, “or more than competent.”
The independent, nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated the race as lean Republican, a single step away from a toss up and two steps away from solid Republican. It is, then, competitive with a GOP advantage.
Sabato’s Crystal Ball, another political analysis center, has rated the Senate race in South Carolina as leaning Republican.
Some polls have Graham and Harrison neck and neck. Others have Harrison trailing by a few points. Either way, it appears the race is close.
“Having Jaimie as a former chair of the S.C. Democratic Party gives him a lot of networking opportunities,” Thornburg said. “People trust him, and I think there is just a lot of goodwill among the Democratic base toward Jaime.”