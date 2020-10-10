U.S. House: Republican Joe Wilson faces off against Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs in S.C.

In South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, a longtime lawmaker and senior member of the House Armed Services Committee is facing an increasingly competitive challenge from a political newcomer with a background in law and education.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican incumbent, is facing Adair Ford Boroughs, a Democrat, in the Nov. 3 election.
Wilson quickly defeated Michael Bishop, another Republican, in a summertime primary; more than 15,900 Aiken County voters helped propel Wilson to victory. Bishop trailed immediately and never caught up.
Boroughs had no Democratic competition.
Sonny Narang, affiliated with the Alliance Party, has withdrawn from the congressional race, according to the S.C. Election Commission. Kathleen K. Wright, affiliated with the Constitution Party, is still in it.
Wilson has represented the district – all of Aiken, Barnwell and Lexington counties and parts of Richland and Orangeburg counties – for nearly two decades, a point Boroughs, a Williston native, has attacked.
Both have leveraged their familiarity with the Savannah River Site, the U.S. Department of Energy waste-and-weapons complex near New Ellenton, in their respective campaigns.
The independent, nonpartisan Cook Political Report has prescribed the congressional district a rating of solid Republican. Aiken County has long been considered a GOP stronghold.
“You might say it’s one of the reddest spots in one of the reddest states in the United States of America," Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said earlier this year.
In July, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, another hub for political analysis, moved the race from safe Republican to likely Republican, a shift in favor of Boroughs, who has broken fundraising records.
"Elections are a self-fulfilling prophecy," said Matthew Thornburg, a politics expert at USC Aiken. "When people sense that an incumbent is vulnerable, or there is a perception that that person is vulnerable, a lot of forces start moving to make that race more competitive."
That said, he noted, "This is a very Republican district in a lot of ways."
While Boroughs raises substantial amounts of money and chips away at Wilson, Thornburg said, the current congressman "has put, to his credit, a tremendous amount of effort into cultivating his district."
"Most voters are aware of who he is," he continued, "and that's his main advantage."