Tampering with political campaign signs against the law, Aiken County police warn

With Election Day just a week away, police are reminding area residents it's illegal to steal or damage campaign signs.
In the past month, the Aiken Department of Public Safety has received four reports of signs on private property being stolen or damaged, said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Public Safety.
Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said he's aware of one recent report this month of a campaign sign being stolen in the Aiken County area.
"It’s unfortunate that we have to see somebody have to stoop so low to steal someone else’s political sign out of their yard," Abdullah said.
Those suspected of stealing or damaging campaign signs can be charged with larceny and/or vandalism.
Any witness information or surveillance footage of the theft or vandalism should be reported to authorities, Abdullah said.
Within both the city and county, campaign signs are not permitted to placed in the right of way, according to city and county ordinances. Signs placed in the right of way may be removed.
Within Aiken County, temporary political signs are given a display period of 30 day prior to an election and are required to be removed seven days following an election, according to Aiken County code ordinances.
Within the city of Aiken, campaign signs are required to be removed within 15 days after the election to which they pertain, or the sign will be removed by the city at the candidate's expense, according to City of Aiken ordinances.