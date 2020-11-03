S.C Senate race outcomes in Districts 24, 25, 26

All of the Election Day votes and in-person absentee ballots have been counted in Aiken County as of Tuesday evening. These tallies do not include mail-in absentee ballots, which were still being counted as of Aiken Standard's press time.
Incumbent S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, defeated Shirley Green Fayson, a Democrat, in District 25. Massey has served in the Senate since 2007.
Massey's website describes him as "energetic and passionate about public service" and says he "has worked hard to hold state government accountable."
Massey received 10,220 votes, while Fayson received 4,662.
District 25 includes Edgefield County plus portions of Aiken County, Lexington County, McCormick County and Saluda County.
The race in District 26 was too close to call as of Aiken Standard press time. Incumbent S.C. Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, had received 6,210 votes. Chris Smith, a Republican, had received 5,550 votes.
District 26 includes portions of Aiken County, Calhoun County, Lexington County and Saluda County.
Incumbent S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, ran unopposed for reelection in District 24. Young has held his position in office since 2012.
District 24 covers most of Aiken, North Augusta, Warrenville, Gloverville, Couchton, New Ellenton, Jackson, Beech Island and Windsor in Aiken County.