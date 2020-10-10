S.C. Senate: Incumbents face opposition in District 25 and District 26 races

With the November election coming up on Nov. 3, the South Carolina Senate races are kicking into gear.
S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, is running for reelection in District 25. Massey has served in the Senate since 2007.
Massey also serves as the chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.
Shirley Green Fayson, a Democrat, is running against Massey.
"If there is going to be a change in the country we live in, we all must vote," Fayson said in an email when asked about her platform. "I will listen to the needs and concerns of South Carolinians. My goal is to promote equal opportunity and change for all. I will do so with all organizations. I will advocate for women's rights to allow woman to have control over their own bodies and beliefs. I’m also advocating for government assistance for communities that have been impact by the pandemic."
Fayson said she wants the community to know that every vote can make a difference.
District 25 includes Edgefield County plus portions of Aiken County, Lexington County, McCormick County and Saluda County.
S.C. Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, is running for reelection in District 26. Setzler has served in the Senate since 1977.
"I believe my experience from serving, knowledge of the issues, bipartisan approach and listening to not only other members of the Senate but to the people of the district I represent and the citizens of South Carolina gives me the experience and skills to continue to be an effective member and leader in the Senate," Setzler said in an email.
Setzler said one of his top priorities is to continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the "safety and welfare of every citizen in this state, including but not limited to: children going to school, funding front line essential health services, and providing jobs."
He also wants to stimulate job growth by supporting local small businesses as well as bring in new companies who will create jobs and economic development.
Setzler supports an independent reapportionment commission to handle reapportionment instead of the General Assembly.
Chris Smith, a Republican, is running against Setzler.
Smith describes himself as a "constitutional and fiscal conservative," pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pledges "100% support" for all law enforcement agencies.
"I believe that the office of state senator is a high privilege and a high calling – a privilege and a trust given by the people, and a calling to serve them to the best of my ability," Smith writes on his website. "You can know that when Chris Smith is your state senator, your issues will carry weight with me. You will be my top priority. I will have your back."
District 26 includes portions of Aiken County, Calhoun County, Lexington County and Saluda County.
S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, is running unopposed for reelection in District 24. Young has held his position in office since 2012.
District 24 covers most of Aiken, North Augusta, Warrenville, Gloverville, Couchton, New Ellenton, Jackson, Beech Island, and Windsor in Aiken County.