S.C. House: Hixon, Robinson running to serve North Augusta in Statehouse

South Carolina's House of Representatives District 83 covers downtown North Augusta and the riverfront, the northern part of the city west of Interstate 520, and parts of Edgefield County west of Highway 25.
The seat has been held by S.C. Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta, since 2011. He is being challenged by Democrat Evelyn Robinson.
Hixon is a North Augusta native, the president and owner of Hixon Realty Co. and the president of Hixon Insurance Agency Inc. He said he enjoys helping folks with constituent problems, mentioning two recent calls from constituents wanting better broadband access.
There was a broadband bill passed by the S.C. House and Senate and signed by the governor related to broadband access that Hixon co-sponsored.
He said that, in today’s time, people want the internet and have to have it, mentioning he needs it to run his businesses.
“If we’re ever going to have our students at their top and doing their best,” he said, they must have access to internet.
Hixon also mentioned the recent statistic released by the Violence Policy Center that South Carolina is no longer in the top 10 list for states with the highest rate of females murdered by males.
Hixon mentioned one thing he would like to see happen is raises for teachers, as well as all state employees – policemen, firemen, SCDOT workers – but doesn’t want to give a raise and then have to revoke it.
Hixon said he looks forward to serving people and providing constituent services.
When they call you with a problem, as small as it may be, it’s a big problem for them, he said.
Robinson is a born-and-raised Aiken County native who seeks to make a difference in the area and champion change.
She is the daughter of sharecroppers, and her father started his own business, Aiken Cab. She graduated from North Augusta High School and went on to receive a master's degree in management. Robinson is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She raised four children and has 12 grandchildren.
Robinson said she wants to be the voice for people in the area and wants to see equality for all people: Latino, Black, white, everyone.
One issue important to Robinson is health care.
“Growing up, my parents didn’t have very much health care; and we were getting by the best we could,” she said.
“Now, with this pandemic, I’m looking at how many people are being left behind because of the pandemic and because they don’t have health insurance. That should not be,” Robinson said, adding later she has lost seven family members to the pandemic.
Other issues she mentioned are important to her include ensuring there are jobs available for people.
Robinson said running for office is the second part of her life.
“This is something I truly am passionate about," she said, adding she looks to devote her time to constituents.
S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, is running unopposed for reelection in District 81.
S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, is running unopposed for reelection in District 82.
S.C. Rep. Melissa Oremus, R-Aiken, is running unopposed for reelection in District 84.
S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, is running unopposed for reelection in District 86.